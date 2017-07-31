Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

Members of the Hunterdon County 4H Club turned out to volunteer this weekend at the Horse Park of New Jersey II Horse Trials this weekend. Donna Younkin reports that the unusual summer weather required sweatshirts instead of shorts and tanks. “Is this really New Jersey in July?” Thanks to the volunteers who help out no matter what the weather. This sport couldn’t keep kicking on without you!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Stoneleigh-Burnham Summer H.T. [Website] [Results]

Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T. [Website] [Results]

Hunt Club Farms H.T. [Website] [Results]

Cobblestone Farms H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

The second annual Cross-Country Family Fun Festival at the Colorado Horse Park is coming soon. On August 12, families and individuals can enjoy watching eventing (Beginner Novice through Advanced) while entertaining the kiddies on a nice family day trip. Parking and general admission are free! It’s great to see more and more events engaging the local communities and bringing more fans to the sport! [ is coming soon. On August 12, families and individuals can enjoy watching eventing (Beginner Novice through Advanced) while entertaining the kiddies on a nice family day trip. Parking and general admission are free! It’s great to see more and more events engaging the local communities and bringing more fans to the sport! [ Colorado Horse Park Cross Country Family Fun Festival

Megan Jones recently said goodbye to her partner Kirby Park Irish Jester. He was laid to rest at age 24 after a long, happy retirement. The 15.3-hand Irish Sport Horse was a stalwart of Australian eventing for many years, competing at the 2006 Aachen World Equestrian Games and earning a team silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He finished 2008 ranked #1 on the FEI World Leaderboard for eventing. [ He was laid to rest at age 24 after a long, happy retirement. The 15.3-hand Irish Sport Horse was a stalwart of Australian eventing for many years, competing at the 2006 Aachen World Equestrian Games and earning a team silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He finished 2008 ranked #1 on the FEI World Leaderboard for eventing. [ Farewell, Festy

We frequently hear the phrase classical riding, usually accompanied by a reference to the training pyramid. What does classical riding really mean? What are the different steps of the pyramid and how do they relate to one another? Here’s a great refresher! [ What does classical riding really mean? What are the different steps of the pyramid and how do they relate to one another? Here’s a great refresher! [ 6 Elements of Classical Riding Every Rider Should Know

Earlier this month Jonty Evans launched a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to keep the ride on his Rio Olympics partner Cooley Rorkes Drift. They are now gearing up for the FEI European Eventing Championship at Strzegom in a couple of weeks and they haven’t yet reached their goal of £550,000 despite a massive outpouring from the community. [If you have the means, please donate! If not, please share!]

Monday Video: Take a ride with Jonty and Art!