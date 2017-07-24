Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Ingrid Klimke’s Aachen Helmet Cam

Is there anything better than watching an Ingrid Klimke helmet cam? It’s essentially a free cross country lesson. For those of you fluent in German, you also get to enjoy Ingrid’s commentary on her round with Horseware Hale Bob, who won the Aachen CICO3* on his dressage score of 34.5.

Ingrid said in an interview after her round that “Bobby” got pretty wound up being the last horse left in warm-up, as she led after show jumping and was the last to go in the reverse-order format. As a result she set out of the start box a bit faster than intended, but Bobby had plenty in the tank, skipping around in 6 minutes, 42 seconds with the fastest round of the day.

