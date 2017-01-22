Product Review: Dublin Winter Riding Apparel

Welcome to EN’s Product Review series! Who doesn’t love shopping, especially when the object of your search is new gear for yourself or your horse? As an enthusiast of all products equine, I LOVE trying out new gear. Please join me as I narrate my personal journey of trying out all of the products featured. While I will make no recommendations, I hope you have fun reading about my many adventures of trying new products, and that hearing about my personal experiences helps you on your own quest for new gear. Go Shopping.

It’s been absolutely positively freezing outdoors lately. Before I even think about stepping outside, I make sure to bundle up appropriately … especially since I’m pretty much cold 24/7. Which means pulling on a coat, hat and gloves. All over layers — lots and lots of layers.

Going out to the barn requires additional bundling up, above and beyond the usual. Being out in the cold dealing with frozen fingers, toes and water buckets is no fun. But I suppose that’s all just a part of dealing with staying north with ponies for the winter.

Riding during the cold season is an even greater endeavor. Fall days with their warmer temperatures and colorful foliage made for beautiful long hacks out. But this is the time of the year that one has to be truly dedicated to spend time in the saddle.

I feel pretty hard core when I insist upon going for a hack these days. I know that it’s windy, bitter and downright freezing. But I can’t help myself: I need to spend time in the saddle. So I do the only thing I can … which is dress in sensible layers to support winter riding.

This season, one of my go to outfits is from the Dublin North America Winter Apparel Collection. My look gives me just the right blend of style and function … all while keeping me comfortable whether I’m out riding or mucking stalls in winter weather.

My outfit starts from the bottom up, with the Performance Warm It Gel Riding Tights! It’s true that I’m already a self admitted fan of tights in general. However, the Warm It tights bring their own set of unique features to the table.

I find the stretch performance fabric of the Warm It tights to be both comfortable and durable. Instead of a flat solid color, the tights do feature a chevron pattern; This gives them more depth, and adds much visual appeal to the tights during wear!

The interior of the performance fabric is lined with brushed fleece, that feels soft and warm. And let’s not forget one of my favorite features– the polyurethane silicone gel print full seat! Little Dublin logos help to provide extra grip and stability in the saddle.

Continuing to build my outfit, I choose to add the Performance Airflow Technical Top. Perhaps my favorite aspect of this top is its versatility. Comfort Dry Technology helps to provide comfortable moisture control for me, no matter what the weather.

This time of the year, I like to use the Airflow Technical top as a base layering piece. It does a nice job of keeping me warm and dry, whether I’m riding or mucking stalls. The 1/4 zip neckline coupled with the mesh underarms also help provide additional ventilation.

Looking to my outer layer, I’ve chosen to wear the Annabelle Jacket. When looking at Dublin’s Winter Apparel Collection, the Annabelle Jacket caught my eye. An attractive navy jacket, with feminine pink accenting … retailing for under $100? Yes, please!

I was pleasantly surprised at such an attractive price point for a Winter jacket specifically designed for life around the barn. The Annabelle is a waterproof jacket that features sealed seams to help keep it’s wearer dry and comfortable.

The seams taper at the waist, in order to provide a flattering and feminine silhouette. Looking to the interior, a half body fleece lining helps to bring warmth and comfort to the wearer. Not to mention that the lining is a lovely contrasting shade of pink!

The Annabelle jacket has a full length zipper up the front, and has a flap that Velcro’s over top. Two side zip pockets provide easy storage for gloves, or they can nicely accommodate my hands. I also appreciate the knit storm cuffs that keep cold air and hay out.

A back snap closure vent can easily be unsnapped to drape nicely over the back of my saddle, and it helps to keep me dry and warm while riding. I also appreciate the zip underarm vents, and the detachable hood, which provide additional comfort features.

I’ve enjoyed spending time both riding and doing chores around the barn in my Dublin Winter Apparel Collection outfit. My entire look is finished off by pairing the outfit with the Dublin Wye boots that I recently reviewed (you can read about my experience here).

What are my very favorite features of my Winter ensemble? So glad you asked! The Warm It tights are among my favorite for riding in Winter weather. The performance fabric is super comfortable and blocks against the wind and cold to keep me warm.

I also find the silicone gel print of the Warm It tights to be extremely functional for me … especially this time of the year when the horses can be a little extra spooky. The attractive looking Dublin logos give me that extra bit of grip that I need!

The Performance Airflow top pairs perfectly under the Annabelle jacket. The 1/4 zip neckline is my favorite riding top styling, and the color coordination of the pink and navy is so visually appealing. I love that the Comfort Dry technology controls the moisture.

And now I want to convey just how much I adore the Annabelle jacket. Not only does it keep me warm enough, I also like that the sealed seams keep me dry in wet weather conditions. The jacket has worn well for me around tough barn conditions.

I’m also pleased with the visual appeal of the Annabelle jacket. An embroidered Dublin logo graces the front chest, while the Dublin brand can be spotted on the back under the hood zipper. I can’t miss mentioning how the hood keeps my ears warm while mucking!

Staying warm and looking fabulous … is there really much more I can as for? Considering how budget friendly Dublin’s Winter Apparel Collection is, I’m oh so pleased with the dependable quality, functional performance and the stylish appearance it provides.

The entire Winter Apparel Collection is available through Dublin retailers. The Warm It tights are available in ladies sizes 24 through 38, in both Navy and Olive. They retail for $114.99, and you can find them here.

The Performance Airflow Technical Top is available in size XS through XXL in either Pink or Navy. It retails for $49.99, and you can find it here. Finally, the Annabelle Jacket is available in size XS through XXL, in Navy/Pink. It retails for $99.99, and you can find it here.

Go Function + Style + Value. Go Dublin. Go Eventing.