Product Review: Dublin Wye Boots

This is the time of the year that I feel myself wistful for spring. Once Christmas has passed, all that separates us from spring are a few months. Just a few cold, snowy, icy and dark months that can never seem to pass by quickly enough.

It’s a sad prospect to endure the cold and dark months. Especially when I spend less time in the saddle and more time mucking stalls and feeding. However, that is what is to be expected of staying north for the winter season.

While passing these cold months, I make it my goal to dress accordingly to keep myself warm. Especially since I’m almost always freezing! So I make sure to choose sensible layers, cold weather riding tights, and boots to keep myself warm and dry.

My feet are often cold and toes slightly numb this time of the year. However this season, I’ve kept then warm and dry in a pair of Dublin Wye boots. In a fairly short amount of time, the Wye boots have become a favorite of mine.

The Wye boots are as stylish as they are functional. Yes, these lifestyle boots are designed with function and comfort in mind. But I adore the fact that they offer an attractive silhouette that is reminiscent of a pair of half chaps worn over paddock boots.

So let’s talk about my favorite features of the Wye boots. The first detail that caught my attention is the full length zipper that runs up the outer side of each boot. This coated waterproof zipper allows for easily pulling on and taking off the Wye boots.

A panel crosses over the top of the full length zipper, which helps to stylishly close the boots with a velcro pull through tab. And looking to the back, the Wye boots feature a stretchy elastic area that allows them to adjust to different calf sizes.

Another important feature to me is the HCS waterproof and breathable membrane. This membrane helps to keep the boots waterproof to a depth of just over six inches. Which is definitely important while I’m trudging through snow and puddles.

The Wye boots also keep comfort in mind, with their RCS footbed. This footbed is moisture wicking, and it also provides heel and arch support. And, the double cushioning layer helps to provide all day comfort, whether on the ground or in the saddle.

Much of my time in the saddle this time of the year is spent hacking out. Instead of my traditional tall boots, I do prefer something warmer and more comfortable. The Wye boots have also been a good riding companion to me as well.

The Durable Tough Tech outsole helps the Wye boots to fit well in the stirrup irons. This along with the RCS footbed helps them to be a terrific choice of footwear for hacking out. For in them, my feet stay comfortable and don’t overheat.

The Wye boots also have a fun interior — a lovely plaid lines the inside of the boots! While hidden from the eye during wear, I find that I do enjoy the fact that the boots are secretly stylish on the inside. Party on the inside, business on the outside!

I personally love the versatility of the Wye boots. They keep my feet dry and comfortable during daily wear … to the office, while out running errands, or even when going out for dinner. As a bonus, they give me a flair of equestrian style.

But what’s more, I’m happy that I can wear them right out to the barn and in the saddle. The treads provide me with good traction around the barn and in the irons. Boots that can follow my journey anywhere — now that’s what I call a great pair of boots for my lifestyle!

The Dublin Wye boots are available in a Drifted Brown color, in women’s sizes 6 thru 10 in full and half, and in size 11. They have a retail price of $279.99, and you can find out more about them here.

