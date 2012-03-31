I am saddened and heartbroken to report that Maggie Hitron’s horse Willpower “Will has passed away at the Ark horse trials in Monroe, North Carolina. Details at this point are spotty, but the Ark has released the following statement:
This afternoon at the Spring Horse Trials at the Ark in Monroe, NC, Maggie Hitron’s horse “Willpower”, a 17 year old Thoroughbred gelding, collapsed before jumping fence 18. Maggie was not injured. A full necropsy will be performed due to a suspected aneurism. Everyone at the Ark and our the officials extend their heartfelt condolences to Maggie and her father, John, the owners of this horse.
Maggie and her family compete as part of Team Riley, which you can read much more about on their blog. Eventing Nation’s thoughts and prayers reach out to Willpower and Maggie today as well as all of their connections. I have been told that Willpower has already been taken to the necropsy clinic and more details will be available soon. The Ark hosts FEH through intermediate/prelim divisions at their spring horse trials. Go Willpower.
8 Comments
Maggie I am so, so sorry for your loss. I sadly know how you feel, and words can not make it any better… But I am so, so terribly sorry.
A freak of an athlete a hard knocker. RIP Will Power
I have no words , I am just so sorry for your Loss. Please know my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. RIP Willpower.
RIP so sorry, I couldn’t immagine how you must feel. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
I feel like there are so many instances happening as of late of these things during cross country. Are we doing something wrong as a discipline?
Maggie you gave that horse the best life possible. I have never met someone more devoted to their horse. RIP William. Heronwood Farm won’t be the same without you. Hang in there Maggie!
Thoughts and prayers are out for you, Maggie. I am so sorry for your loss.
