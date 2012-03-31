RIP Willpower

This afternoon at the Spring Horse Trials at the Ark in Monroe, NC, Maggie Hitron’s horse “Willpower”, a 17 year old Thoroughbred gelding, collapsed before jumping fence 18. Maggie was not injured. A full necropsy will be performed due to a suspected aneurism. Everyone at the Ark and our the officials extend their heartfelt condolences to Maggie and her father, John, the owners of this horse.