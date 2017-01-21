Saturday Video: 100 Years of US Equestrian History

Today marks our 100th Anniversary!

Celebrate with us. #JointheJoy Posted by US Equestrian on Friday, January 20, 2017

Yesterday, US Equestrian, historically also known as USEF (2004), USA Equestrian (2001), American Horse Show Association (1933) and the Association of American Horse Shows (1918), celebrated its 100th anniversary this week. A lot has changed over the years as the organization developed into what it is today, but what has never changed is the love and appreciation for equine athletes.

In a recent letter to USEF members, CEO Bill Moroney wrote that “there is no better time than the present to launch a version of the organization which will pave the way for years to come.” In a separate letter, the new USEF President Murray Kessler outlined the priorities that the USEF Board of Directors believe will achieve the organization’s new vision to bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible.

So take a look back on the organization’s rich history in this incredible video–how many horse and rider stars can you identify?–and toast to the next 100 years.