Tristan Tucker of TRTMethod is back with another hilarious video featuring his alter ego Brett Kidding working through trials and tribulations in the dressage arena. This time Brett performs his first Grand Prix Freestyle as test rider at the Olympia Horse Show in London. Get ready for a good laugh and to fall completely in love with his horse, who is so very very well behaved (and clearly well trained) but obviously has a great sense of humor himself.