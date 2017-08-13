Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: 5 Horses for Sale for $8,000 or Less

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

They say there is no such thing as a free horse. Indeed, they may quickly surpass their original asking price in hay, feed, vet and farrier bills, etc. etc.

To lessen the blow, this week we’re featuring five horses that are for sale for $8,000 or less. Their age and level of experience varies widely, so you may find just what you’re looking for!

Want to see more horses in your budget? Visit Sport Horse Nation and search by price.

Welsh Quarterhorse 4yr- Ready for you to finish: jump, event, dressage

Amateur Friendly gelding! Bred to be a great kids or petite ladies horse! 15hh and not too round! Was started well as a yearling and correctly under saddle for the last 8 months. The Dam was Oso Artful QA mare by 5 time world champion Artful Investment. The Sire was Holyoake Copper-Field LOM which is an imported Section B Welsh stallion who is a consistent winner.

Doing small courses, schooling XC (ditch, bank, water ok!), and in the dressage ring. Correct to the leg aids and connection. Willing work ethic and easy to train. Trail ride alone or in a group. Free jumped up to 3’3″.

Travels well to shows; trailering and settling in no problem. Gets along well with other horses. Easy keeper. Vacc’s, teeth, shoeing all up to date.

Great ground manners and cuddly personality. Stands well for tacking, vet or farrier. No vices or baggage. Ridden almost daily. Lunges politely at home or show; does well in the Pessoa.

Good feet, great brain, brave and kind heart. Ridden in front of a pressure washer and bucket loader! Solid citizen but still green so not appropriate for a beginner. Would do great for an intermediate in a lesson program. Six more months and he could be a cross rail lesson horse! Located in Nevada.

HANDSOME LOW LEVEL EVENTER

Willoughby is a handsome 2001 OTTB bay gelding who loves to jump. He has evented intro, BN, and novice and schooled training level. Also has shown and done well in hunters. Willoughby has been under instruction with a USDF certified instructor. Trained in Aiken, SC winter 2013.

Very good stable manners, stands quietly for farrier/vet. Loads easily. Lunges, rides and jumps quietly and consistently. Great on trails. Rides in a snaffle. Same at home as he is at shows. He would be perfect school horse or low level dressage/event horse. Sound and clean radiographs available. Looking for a perfect home as his owner is off at college. Located in New York.

Reputed Testamony-Diamond Lad 2015 Eventer Prospect

2015 Irish Draught Sport Horse X TB Filly

*** Eventer/Hunter Derby Prospect ***

Currently 16.1 hh, projected to mature to 17.2 hh

Sire: Denny Emerson’s “Reputed Testamony” (TB)

Dam: Viveka (IDHSNA), an Irish Draught Sport Horse out of Menlough Countess-Diamond Lad-King of Diamonds.

ROISIN is a stunning looking filly with great presence, a strong slanted shoulder, and growing big sturdy legs! She has a very smart intelligent head on her, which will be sure to keep you and her safe out on any eventing course.

She has had thirty days training under saddle, thirty days of groundwork, and has now been turned back out to grow and mature.

Roisin has three beautiful gaits, a very nice jump, and responds very nicely to voice commands on the lunge line. Her TB breeding has given her amazing athleticism and speed… her Irish Draught will stand to her in stamina and bone! AND she shares the same sire as Daniel Clasing’s famous “Houston”! The perfect eventing package! This girl has the ability to take you to the top. Located in Idaho.

Gentle and kind event gelding

Magic Memory is a 16.1 hand 8 year old registered Thoroughbred brown gelding. Magic has evented through the beginner novice level at rated events. He is easy to put together for the dressage and fun to jump. He wears a snaffle for all phases and has a lead change. He is excellent to hack and good to school on cross country. He is a people-loving, friendly horse and a general good egg. He also has a glass smooth canter!

He is sound and healthy, wears only plain front shoes and needs no special maintenance. Magic would be a great Pony Club horse or horse for an adult amateur to have fun with in the lower levels of eventing. Perfect ground manners, super easy to have around, no vices. Located in West Virginia.

Twenty to Life

Taking on more at work has led me to the decision of selling my handsome, fancy 9 year old OTTB “Twenty to Life” aka Trooper. Standing at 16.1 he is solidly trained in dressage at training/1st level. He is currently still in dressage training and beginning to pick up 2nd level movements.

Although he is not currently being trained in jumping and still considered green o/f (I am focused more on Dressage), I believe he would be an excellent eventer. On 8/4 We took him out to school some XC jumps. He was quiet, steady, adjustable and jumped everything including down a bank without hesitation. All while in a loose ring snaffle. Trooper loves to work and thrives on learning and doing different things.

He is best suited for a young professional type, or confident rider as he is still gaining his own confidence. He is NOT suited for a beginner or lesson program as he is very much a one person horse. A very special guy that will only be sold to a wonderful show home. I cannot offer him the work load he loves. He is sound and a total blast to ride and deserves to be shown off! Located in North Carolina.

