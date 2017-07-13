Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: 7 and Under Prospects

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Bringing along a young horse is exceedingly rewarding and educational. The process teaches you a lot about yourself as a rider and forms a strong bond between you and the greenie looking to you for guidance. This week we’re featuring five lovely eventing prospects aged seven and under. If you’re looking for a young horse to bring along or pick up the reins on a well-started prospect to finish yourself, check out these beauties!

Reciprocity

Reciprocity, “Jane” is a 7 year old 16.1hh OTTB mare. She has a lovely jump and three beautiful gaits. Jane came off the track as a four year old and has been with me as my personal horse ever since. She is for sale at no fault of her own but rather a career change on my behalf forcing the sale.

She has been given the time to develop slowly as she was supposed to become my personal upper level horse. She is a packer at training level and just completed her first preliminary last fall where she stepped up without batting an eye.

This mare is a competitor at heart and has the ability to move up the levels with ease either with a talented young rider or a professional. She has been leased out this spring to a jumper rider and has competed in the jumpers up to 1.15m and schooled 1.25m at home with room for more. She continues to impress everyone who sees her and sits on her. Located in Texas.

Talented 4yr old Irish T/B

Isabella is a sweet 4 year old Irish T/B mare brought along by Caroline Martin Eventing. Isa is ready to go into a home and continue her prospect as an Eventer. She loads, clips, and hacks out quietly with or without company. Dam, Icymist, successfully competed at the 2* level, and sire is Keltic Lion. Perfect partner if you are looking to bring a talented mare along who already has lots of positive exposure! Located in Florida.

Good Gaits, Great Brain, Excellent Jump!

For Sale: Piedmont’s Yankee Doodle Dandy – 2012, 14’2 (USEF Pony Card), Welsh/paint gelding. Dandy has 3 correct gaits and a great jump. He was started correctly by a professional and is quiet enough that he is now being ridden by other adults and juniors, while continuing in professional training.

He has competed successfully, finishing in the ribbons, at local horse trials and jumper shows. He could also easily show in the hunter ring. He is a seriously fun and straightforward ride. Dandy is easy to handle and a pleasure to have around the barn. He is looking for a kid or adult who wants a fun horse to learn with. He would also make a great pony club mount. Located in Virginia.

7 year old Irish Sport Horse

Emerald Lion is a seven year old Irish Sport Horse mare out of Irish Sport Horse Stallion, Keltic Lion. “Emmy” is for sale as she is better suited for lower level eventing. She is a competitive training level packer, but will also excel in the hunter/jumpers, or dressage.

She has competed in the 1.10 jumpers at the Fox Lea Venice Equestrian Tour in Venice, Florida. Emmy has three lovely gaits, consistently scoring in the 20s to low 30s at training level with a young rider. Emmy would best suit an amateur or young rider looking to gain experience in eventing, jumpers, or dressage. Located in Illinois.

Super fun and talented little sports car!

Cosmic Brew (barn name: Cosmo) is a 15.3 hand 7 year old registered Thoroughbred chestnut gelding. We got Cosmo from a racetrack trainer that we know. She does a fabulous job with her horses, and when she called to tell us she had a horse we would like, we never even hesitated; just went and got him. She was right!

We got Cosmo to resell, but loved him so much right from the start that we have now had him for over 2 1/2 years! To us, as people who train and sell horses for a living, that is the greatest compliment we can give a horse! We are only now selling him because we simply haven’t done him justice; our personal horses are put on the back burner every time we get too logged down with horses that need to be ridden to sell, and so his work has been inconsistent.

He is well schooled and a blast to ride, and has done starter trials through the BN level. He generally scores low 30s in the dressage, is an absolute BLAST to jump, has an automatic lead change, and has wings in his feet. This horse is a true upper level candidate! He the perfect combination of energetic and forward, yet extremely safe and sensible in all circumstances.

He is also very beautiful and a really neat mover; without fail, the dressage judges will ask what breed he is, and they never believe he is a Thoroughbred; most think he is a Dutch Harness horse or even a Hackney horse. He is a plain snaffle and plain noseband ride; though he is forward, he is not a runaway at all. To top of the extraordinary list of awesomeness that this horse has to his name, he also has perfect manners in all situations, and is the sort of horse that can be given two weeks off and will be beautifully mannered and safe when you get back on him.

He is ROCK sound and has clean legs. In 2 1/2 years, we have never injected any joints or done any maintenance other than standard care and he has only worn plain front shoes. He is current on all care, sound, healthy, and is currently fit and competing.

