Sunday Links from One K Helmets



If one is in search of extraordinary women doing extraordinary things, one need look no further than any old day at a horse trial. For the past 60 years women have been competing as equals with men in the equestrian sports and repeatedly proving what is possible, and the mares have been doing it even longer than that! Politics aside, our sport is an incredible haven for tough girls who do amazing things, and I’m proud to be apart of one of the most equal playing fields in the world. Go Eventing.

