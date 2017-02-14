Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Winter at Marbach

Julien Guntz produces beautiful visual and auditory journeys for horse lovers to experience unique locations all over the world, and his latest masterpiece is one of our favorites yet. We visit the German state stud of Marbach, steeped in 500 years of history and making winter look absolutely exquisite.

While eventers best know Marbach as the host site to one of Germany’s key spring CIC3* events, the stud is hugely influential from a breeding standpoint. Throughout its history, Marbach bred the finest horses to help influence local stock, depending on need: heavy breeds were introduced to bolster working horses, followed by general-purpose breeds suitable to both farming and carriage work as well as riding, to post-war sport horses.

The farm is now recognized as the establishing base for the Baden-Württemberger (which is the breed of the one and only La Biosthetique Sam FBW), as well as host to a herd of fine Arabians and the Black Forest draught, all of which appear in the video.

Marbach hosts breed inspections and offers boarding opportunities; another farm campus at St. Johann offers retirement for aged equines. Marbach has become synonymous in Europe with fine breeding as well as education for both the rider and the breeder; the farm also welcomes thousands of tourists each year.

We’re big fans of the work of Julien Guntz and we think you’ll agree that his stunning videos provide an up-close-and-personal look at some of the biggest and best places our horse world has to offer. You can view a full list of his works by clicking here.

