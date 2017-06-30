USEA Foundation Announces Rebecca Farm Travel Grant Recipients

The USEA Foundation has just announced the 16 riders who will receive travel grants to offset the cost of making the journey to compete in the three-star divisions at The Event at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana on July 19-23, 2017.

Congratulations to:

Madeline Backus, Colorado

Andrea Baxter, California

Kirsten Buffamoyer, South Carolina

Anna Collier, Washington

Hallie Coon, Massachusetts

Ashlynn Dorsey, California

Ellen Doughty-Hume, Texas

Molly Kinnamon, Pennsylvania

Emilee Libby, California

Jennifer McFall, California

Hillary Moses, Pennsylvania

Emily Pestl-Dimmett, Washington

Alyssa Phillips, Texas

Bunnie Sexton, California

Maya Simmons, North Carolina

Erin Sylvester, Pennsylvania

The USEA Foundation’s Rebecca Broussard International Developing Rider’s Committee will interview the grant recipients prior to the start of the event. A decision will be made in November as to which riders will receive the $30,000 International Developing Rider Grant and the $10,000 National Developing Rider Grant, which will be presented at the 2017 USEA Annual Meeting & Convention in Long Beach, California in December.

All FEI competitors at The Event at Rebecca Farm are invited to take part in the interview process for the grants at the event. Please speak to the Rebecca Farm secretary at the venue to be placed on the schedule.

These generous grants are made possible by Jerome Broussard and his family in memory of the indomitable Rebecca Broussard, whose greatest wish was to help riders attain their dream of representing the U.S. at the Olympics, World and Pan American Games.

