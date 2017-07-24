USEF Recommends Fair Hill to Host New U.S. CCI4*

The USEF Board of Directors today approved the recommendation to bring a new CCI4* to Fair Hill International in Elkton, Maryland, starting in 2019.

In January the USEF Board of Directors narrowed the list of five applicants to two, and since then the USEF CCI4* Task Force members — Howard Simpson, Tim Keener and Phillip Dutton — worked to evaluate the applications from Fair Hill International and Great Meadow International in The Plains, Virginia.

“The Task Force applauds both Organizing Committees for their cooperation and commitment throughout this process,” the USEF said in a statement.

The USEF recommendation to award a CCI4* to Fair Hill International will now go forward to the FEI for approval this fall. The competition date will be approved as part of the 2019 FEI calendar after review by the USEF Calendar Approval process.

Fair Hill has extensive plans to transform the current venue to accommodate a CCI4*, with a group effort that combines the Fair Hill Foundation, Maryland Horse Industry Board, Maryland Sports Commission and the Cecil County Government.

Click here to learn more about Fair Hill’s development plans.

[USEF Board of Directors Approves Recommendation of New Eventing CCI4* to Fair Hill International]