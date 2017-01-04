Last Call! Vote Phillip Dutton & Mighty Nice for USEF Equestrian and Horse of the Year

Voting for USEF Equestrian of the Year and USEF International Horse of the Year closes at midnight EST tonight, and both Phillip Dutton and the HND Group’s Mighty Nice are up for a title!

We all know by now the incredibly inspiring performance this pair put in at the Rio Olympic Games that gave Phillip his first individual medal in six Olympic appearances. And let’s not forget the amazing heart this horse has for having worked just as hard as his rider to stay between the flags on cross country and leave the rails up in show jumping.

Votes from the public play an integral role in deciding who will win the USEF Equestrian and Horse of the Year titles. We freely admit to being biased and we think both Phillip and “Happy” deserve to win. So come on EN, take a few seconds and go vote!

Click here to vote for USEF Equestrian of the Year

Click here to vote for USEF International Horse of the Year

The USEF Equestrian of the Year will be announced on January 13 during the 2017 Pegasus Awards Gala. The USEF Horses of the Year will be announced on January 14 during the 2017 Horse of the Year Awards Gala.