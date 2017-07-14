Walk the Event Rider Masters CIC3* Cross Country Course at Jardy

Event Rider Masters heads to France for leg 4 of the season at Jardy, where Pierre Michelet has packed the cross country course with plenty of skinnies, corners and sharply angled technical questions to keep horses and riders on their toes.

While we don’t have any North American riders in the Jardy CIC3* field, there are plenty of big names to watch, including Michael Jung in his Event Rider Masters debut aboard three-time Kentucky winner fischerRocana FST.

Bettina Hoy and Seigneur Medicott have won their last four international starts and come to Jardy as heavy favorites. Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro, the only pair to have won an ERM leg on their dressage score, will also compete at Jardy.

Sarah Cohen and Treason have already won an ERM leg this year at Wiesbaden and have a chance to top the series leaderboard this weekend. They currently sit second with 51 points behind leader Thomas Carlile, who is not competing this weekend at Jardy.

Gemma Tattersall sits tied for third on the series leaderboard, just one point behind Sarah, and can gain ground at Jardy with fan favorite Chico Bella P, who last competed internationally at Blenheim in 2016.

Click here to view the exciting lineup. You can watch Jardy live on eventridermasters.tv starting tomorrow with dressage, and show jumping and cross country on Sunday. Click here for the broadcast schedule.

Take a virtual tour of Pierre Michelet’s cross country course below courtesy of our friends at CrossCountry App. Click here to view the course preview on a separate page. Go Eventing.

