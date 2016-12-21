Wednesday News & Notes from Attwood Equestrian Surfaces

The Elf on the Shelf has become an ubiquitous holiday tradition in many households, with everyone trying to top each other for creative and inventive ways in which to pose Santa’s little helper. My favorite has to be the Destination Farm Elf on the Shelf, who joins in clinics, jump shows, and farm potlucks with apparent enthusiasm for his barn family.

The USEF has proposed a significant rule change to fence construction to improve safety. Thanks to the studies implemented by the USEA and fundraising efforts, research now indicates that impact on the front rail of open oxers in either upwards or downwards force in the vertical plane can alter the trajectory and cause a fall. The USEA has proposed a new rule to the USEF that would require MIM clips on all front rails of open oxers and either MIM clips or reverse pinning on back rails. The wording of the rule does allow the development of future frangible technologies other than the MIM clip to be used once developed. [US Proposes Extraordinary Rule Change]

If you’v ever wanted a backstage seat to a four-star, here’s your chance. Horse & Hound is offering a chance to win press accreditation to the Badminton CCI4*. Potential photographers must submit three photos to be evaluated and a winner will be chosen to receive the press pass. [Taken a Great Eventing Photo?]

Daniel Clasing and Kaitlin Spurlock are tackling a topic often ignored. While most eventers go after already broken horses for their sport horse prospect, the popularity of the unbroken sport horse is growing daily. Daniel and Kaitlin discuss some strategies for using groundwork to establish a relationship with your young horse. [Establishing a Relationship]

