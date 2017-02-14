Wednesday News & Notes from FLAIR Nasal Strips

Watch out Buck, the third generation of Davidsons is ready to take her spot at the top! Well….maybe there’s a few more years to go if the size of that helmet is any indication. Keep a close eye on this one, she’ll likely have every bit of her line’s guts and courage, which will be formidable indeed. #whoruntheworld

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Rocking Horse Winter II H.T.

Paradise Farm H.T.

Fresno County Horse Park CIC & H.T.

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Florida’s version of RRP is coming to a facility near you! If you are in Florida through March, anyways. The Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo will be held March 24-26th at the Florida Horse Park, showcasing the OTTB. Jockey Club-registered Thoroughbreds are eligible as long as the horse raced or worked after March 1, 2013, with no restrictions on when training began. Disciplines vary from the traditional Olympic disciplines to hunter, polo, barrels, and working pony/race pony, all with $36k in prize money up for grabs. [Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo]

Lissa Green is very quickly rising out of her mother’s shadow. Despite her mother Lucinda winning Badminton six times, Lissa never had her own horse until she hit the age of 20. As she’s about to tackle her own first Badminton this spring with Malin Head Clover, Lissa tells us a few things we may not know about her. [A Fascination with Criminal Psychology]

As if Rolex didn’t have enough options for food and drink, the organizers are now throwing a beer garden into the mix. Marla & Oscar’s Beer Garden will be located in a prime position, across the road from the Head of the Lake. Named for the famous office dogs of EEI, the beer garden will be serving food alongside beer from three local microbreweries. [Marla & Oscar’s Beer Garden]

