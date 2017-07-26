Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

With all the grants announced for U.S. riders, we sometimes forget about our foreign riders based here who are pursuing their international dreams. Dom Schramm is taking a crack at Blenheim and has been working hard preparing Bolytair B for a trip over the pond in pursuit of a spot on the Australian WEG team. Check out #boly4blenheim to follow their journey!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Stoneleigh-Burnham Summer H.T. [Website]

Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Hunt Club Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Cobblestone Farms H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Be careful removing bonnets, all bit checkers! Swedish dressage rider Juliette Ramel had an absolute nightmare scenario during bit check at Aachen, when the person removing the bonnet accidentally started taking the bridle with it. Buriel KH spooked, then bolted with his bridle flapping free around his front legs, eventually suffering scrapes and stiffness incurred from bolting around the venue. [Olympic Horse Bolts]

You know how everyone buys you things with horses on them after they find out you like horses? Well imagine being the Queen of England, who has been gifted with horse themed statuettes, paintings, bits, carriages, and various tack over the year. Oh, and twenty-five horses spanning from her coronation through her 90th birthday. [Equestrian Themed Gifts]

As a reminder, the YEH series has a serious prize up for grabs with the Le Lion grant. With the finals for YEH right around the corner in early October at Woodside (West) and Fair Hill (East), chances are running out to get qualified for the championships. FEH championships will also be held at Loch Moy (East) and Twin Rivers (West) later in the month of October. [Go Get Qualified]

Sadly, Erie Hunt and Saddle Club HT has been cancelled due to lack of numbers. After much consideration, the event has been cancelled not just for this year but permanently, due to a declining trend in competitors. The venue will still hold mini-trials and XC schooling in the future.

