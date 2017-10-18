Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

There’s no better between the ears than a French between the ears! Welcome to Le Lion where the grass is very green, the chateaus are rolling, and the cream of the crop is descending upon the French countryside. Good luck to all our North American competitors this weekend!

National Holiday: No Beard Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Waredaca Classic N/T3DE & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Tryon Riding & Hunt Club H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Windermere Run H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Pine Hill Fall H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Fresno County Horse Park H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Hagyard Midsouth Classic 3DE, CCI, & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Barbados is trying to put together an event team. If you’ve got ten minutes to spare, take a listen to this short podcast, which expands on how Barbados eventers are trying to make a go of it. [Barbados Eventers]

Lauren Kieffer has a whole crop of young ones coming up behind her stars. Despite spending all summer and fall over in England, Lauren didn’t neglect her youngsters. She spent the time flying back and forth to keep them going, concentrating on their adjustability, boldness, and simply working out where their limbs are depending on their specific needs. [Young Horses Take Their Own Courses]

Boyd Martin put on a hunt cap (figuratively) the day after Fair Hill. Because finishing third in the Fair Hill CCI3* wasn’t enough, Boyd decided to drive up to Harrisburg for the Gentleman’s Hunter Under Saddle. Catch riding Right On Que, he managed to pick up a blue ribbon without blinking an eye. [He Saw, He Conquered]

Lexi Wikstrom is burning the candle at both ends. As a project manager in the construction industry who works on road widening projects, Lexi is used to being at work before the crack of dawn. She follows up long construction days with rides on her two OTTBs, who she’s been working with since 2009. [Amateurs Like Us]

