Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Aachen Rewind

It’s a massive week for eventing worldwide! First, there’s The Event at Rebecca Farm in Montana, which hosts one of the five CCI3* events held annually in North America and is also hosting the Adequan FEI North American Junior & Young Rider Championships this year.

Then we also have the FEI European Championships for Young Riders & Juniors taking place at Millstreet in Ireland. Last but not least, there’s also the highly anticipated Nations Cup CICO3* running at CHIO Aachen in Germany. Total whirlwind!

I preach this every year, but I really mean it when I say there is nothing like Aachen. It is one of the best horse shows in the world, running five different disciplines — eventing, dressage, show jumping, driving and vaulting — like clockwork. Last night’s opening ceremonies packed the main stadium with 40,000 cheering fans. Put Aachen on your bucket list.

This year two individual combinations are representing Team USA at Aachen: Lauren Kieffer with Team Rebecca’s Veronica and Hannah Sue Burnett with Jacqueline Mars’ RF Demeter. Lauren competed last year with Jacqueline Mars’ Landmark’s Monte Carlo, and you can see footage of them in the 2016 highlights video above.

Keep scrolling for a bonus photo gallery from last night’s open ceremonies courtesy of the one and only Libby Law. Stay tuned to EN this week for everything you need to know from Aachen, Rebecca Farm and beyond. Go Eventing.

[Aachen Entry List]

