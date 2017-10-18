Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Le Lion D’Angers … Line Dancers?

The Mondial du Lion, or FEI World Breeding Eventing Championships at Le Lion d’Angers, is coming up this week in France. We’ve got four North Americans slated to compete and a star-studded line-up of horse and rider combinations from around the world.

It’s no secret that the Europeans know how to put on a stellar event, with world-class courses, endless shopping, food trucks and beer gardens galore, and fun activities for kids. Often there are also interesting demonstrations to entertain the audience between classes.

Le Lion is no exception to this rule. Let’s take a look back at last year’s competition in this highlight video, complete with random and frequent appearances of plaid-wearing line dancers. What might they come up with this year?

