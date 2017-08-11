Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: CANTER Pennsylvania Edition

Plantation Field International, Pennsylvania’s premier horse trials, will kick off in just a few weeks on Sept. 14-17, and this year the event is partnering with Retired Racehorse Project to showcase the American Thoroughbred. In honor of the Best. Event. Ever. we’re showcasing three Thoroughbreds from CANTER Pennsylvania this week, all ready to start their new careers as event horses!

Shar’s Dancer (Dance With Ravens – Shar’s Smile, by Peaks and Valleys) 2013 16.2-hand gelding bred in Pennsylvania

Sports car model! Bred for upper-level competition, Shars Dancer boasts some favorite lines in his pedigree, including Dance With Ravens, Danzig, Mt. Livermore and Cox’s Ridge. Retiring with no known issues or vices, this guy’s future looks bright. Checking all the boxes, here’s the type of horse people are constantly requesting — he has the looks, the build and the personality to be a lovely project. We are anxious to see how far this one goes!

Eurostory (Eurosilver – Bedside Story, by Tale of the Cat) 2012 15.3-hand gelding bred in Pennsylvania

This guy is super cool and screams eventer! He has a lofty gate with large bone and an elegant neck. His breeding also has plenty for buyers to love. He is by Eurosilver, a son of Unbridled’s Song. Both are known for throwing outstanding movers with great brains. His dam is by Tale of the Cat, known for good bone and durability. The trainer states he has no vices or issues and that he has great feet. He trains off the farm and does well in turnout with others. He is ready to go to work today! $3,500.

Hanky Doodle (Cherokee’s Boy – Slow and Steady, by Malibu Moon) 2010 16.1-hand gelding bred in Maryland

Quite the character! “Doodle” is a funny guy and a barn favorite. Not just pretty to look at, this boy is sweet and gentle with the trainer’s young kids. A lovely sport type with a nice style of movement, this one should be a great choice for eventing. No known issues or vices, Doodle is a clean slate, ready to go right to work for you. A real ham, this guy was begging for grass time during his listing and clearly is well-loved by his connections. Come take a look!

