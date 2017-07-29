What’s In Your Arena? Presented by Attwood: Ride the Rhythm

What’s in Your Arena? is an EN series sponsored by Attwood Equestrian Surfaces in which riders share their favorite jumping exercises. It’s easy to get stuck in a training rut, and we hope this will inspire you with fresh ideas that you can take home and incorporate into your own programs.

This week’s What’s In Your Arena is brought to you by Lainey Ashker’s popular #GOTD series. This collection of gymnastics in a course-like setting utilizes the whole arena and is an effective training tool for horses and riders at every level.

Lainey’s exercise has everything: canter poles, cavaletti, related distances, cross rails, square oxers, turns and changes of direction. Plus it looks like a ton of fun and a real thinker!

You will see in the video below, the fences do not have to be big, so you can adjust the height based on experience.

“This course helps teach both youngsters and experienced horses alike to maintain the rhythm on the approach to the jump simultaneously keeping the hind end active to give you a grand jump over each oxer to take toward the rest of the course,” Lainey said.

“I added two more oxers with ground rails to the equation to keep the rider thinking and encouraging him or her to keep the leg on through the turn! Hope you guys enjoy this educational course as much as we appreciated tackling it!”

