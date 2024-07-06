Another Day, Another Team: Belgium Name their Olympic Line-Up

With just weeks left to go, the final Olympic team selections are coming in thick and fast, and the Belgians are the latest to announce their final squad for Paris 2024.

Heading up the team is recent Luhmühlen CCI5* winner Lara de Liederkerke-Meier, whose win marked an historic first 5* win for Belgium and a nice confidence boost for the team as they head to Paris.

The named team in full is as follows:

Lara de Liederkerke-Meier and Origi, a 10-year-old Belgian Wamblood gelding owned by Johan Vankersschaever

Direct Reserve Horses: Hooney d’Arville and Hermione d’Arville

Karin Donckers and Leipheimer Van’t Verahof, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by Joris de Brabander

Tine Magnus and Dia van het Lichterveld Z, a 10-year-old Zangersheide mare owned by Kris van Vaerenbergh and Tine Magnus

Traveling Reserve: Cyril Gavrilovic and Elmundo de Gasco, a 10-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by the Rider

Non-Traveling Alternates:

First Reserve: Karin Donckers and Fletcha van’t Verahof

Second Reserve: Maarten Boon and Gravin van Cantos

With a team that has being going from strength to strength of late, Paris 2024 could be a very successful outing for Team Belgium, and Team Trainer Kai Steffen-Meier will certainly be leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring home a medal.

