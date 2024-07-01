Brazil Joins Paris 2024 Field with Eventing Team Nomination

Brazil has confirmed the four riders it has chosen to represent the country in Paris later this month, a roster that includes multiple former Olympians after the country qualified for a berth via the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

The riders and horses chosen to ride in this Olympics for Brazil are:

Marcelo Carvalho Jorge with either Castle Howard Casanova, an 11-year-old Irish gelding owned by the Rider, Arabella and Hugo Mackenzie Smith, and Annabel Vere Nicoll or Kilcoltrim Kit Kat, a 15-year-old Irish mare owned by Helen and Alistair Mordaunt, Annabel and Alistair Vere Nicoll

Ruy Fonseca with Ballypatrick SRS, a 13-year-old Irish gelding owned by the Rider and Renata Rabello Costa

Rafael Mamprin Losano and Withington, a 13-year-old Anglo-European gelding owned by the Rider, Helen Tayton-Martin, and James Noble

Carlos Parro with Safira, a 12-year-old warmblood mare owned by the Rider and John Chambers

The Traveling Reserve member of the squad has not been designated and will be done by the Definite Entries deadline of July 8.

