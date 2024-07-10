British Eventing Team Finalized: Reigning World Champion to Serve as Alternate Athlete

British Equestrian has released its final nominations for the Paris eventing squad, having done so before but leaving open the spot for Traveling Reserve combination. As it stands now, the final squad for the Olympics will be:

Rosalind Canter with Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo

Groom: Sarah Charnley

Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Tom McEwen with James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin

Groom: Adam Short

Traveling Reserve:

Yasmin Ingham with Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai du Loir

Groom: Alison Bell

In a true example of the monstrous depth the Tokyo gold medalists retain, this means that reigning World Champions (2022) and 2024 Luhmühlen CCI4*-S winners Yasmin Ingham and Banzai du Loir will travel to Paris as the alternate and will only slot into competition should the team opt for or need a substitute (substituting a rider after competition start will incur significant penalties, and is only done in the event another horse is injured and/or the team is in danger of not completing).

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.