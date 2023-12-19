Christina Klingspor Named President of Paris Olympics Eventing Ground Jury

A change has been made to the Ground Jury presiding over the eventing action at next summer’s Paris Olympics. Sweden’s Christina Klingspor, a frequent fixture of Ground Jury panels both in the U.S. and abroad, will now replace Anne-Mette Binder of Denmark after an update was made to the officials appointment list on December 15. Eventful Life first reported the changes.

Christina Klingspor served on the Ground Jury at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The other Ground Jury members remain as originally appointed: Xavier le Sauce (FRA), Robert Stevenson (USA) are on the Jury, while France’s Gaston Bileitczuk will take Assistant TD duties. Pierre le Goupil is the cross country designer.

The full list of official appointments for Paris can be found here.