Czech Republic Granted Individual Olympic Place, Denmark Loses One After Tie-Break

Less than a week after the release of the individual slots for eventing at this summer’s Paris Olympics, a major revision has been made, which will see an additional nation come forward to contest the Games.

17 individual slots were awarded following the end-of-year deadline for each team nation to confirm its eligibility. These were awarded based on Olympic rankings points: individual horses and riders with the best Olympic ranking in their regional group effectively earned the place for their country, though not, necessarily, for themselves. These individual slots were originally awarded as follows:

Olympic Ranking – Group A: Denmark (1) and Finland (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group B: Spain (1) and Austria (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group C: Lithuania (1) and Hungary (1)

Olympic Ranking – Groups D & E*: Chile (1), Argentina (1), Ecuador (2)

Olympic Ranking – Group F: South Africa (1) and Morocco (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group G: China (2)

Three highest ranked in overall rankings: Spain (+1), Finland (+1), Denmark (+1)

A revision has now been made in the final group, the highest-ranking nations in the overall rankings. Though the final slot had originally been awarded to Denmark, the result that earned that spot – that of Mia Hastrup and Constantin M – actually tied with Miroslav Trunda and Shutterflyke. As the athletes were consistent in their results, the FEI tie-break has had to be used, which favours the combination with the best cross-country score at the highest level event. This goes the way of Trunda: he and Shutterflyke finished third in the CCI4*-L at Floresti with a clear cross-country round and 5.6 time penalties, edging them ahead of Hastrup and Constantin M, who were also third in a CCI4*-L in 2023, at Strzegom, but added 14.8 time penalties. The Czech Republic will now make their return to the Olympics, while Denmark will also retain an individual place, having topped the Group A list.

A nominated long list is required from each nation by March 28, with final entries due to Paris organizers by July 8. Competitors have until June 24 to obtain any needed final MERs.

Follow along with all of EN’s coverage of the Olympics here.

EN’s pre-coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 is brought to you with support from Zoetis — Long Live the Horse.