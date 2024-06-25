Dutch Team for Paris Announced

The Netherlands have named the teams they will be sending to Paris in a month’s time for the Olympics.

National coach Andrew Heffernan says: “I’m looking forward to going to Paris with these four riders. My goal – and assignment – is to achieve a top 6-8 ranking with the team and I have the confidence that these riders can do that. The competitions we participated in during the preparation have ensured that we travel to Paris very well prepared. Horses and riders have shown that they can do it.”

The following riders and alternates have been tapped for eventing in Paris:

Janneke Boonzaadjer and ACSI Champ de Tailleur (by Quidam de Revel, gray, gelding, 2007)

Owner: Hetty Roozendaal and Lieke van der Werf

Groom: Ria Westeneng

Direct Reserve:

I’m Special N NOP (by I’m Special de Muze, brown, mare, 2013)

Owner: Sandhoeve Stables – Bas de Grood and Janneke Boonzaadjer

Groom: Ria Westeneng

Sanne de Jong and Enjoy (v. Cartano, gray, mare, 2009)

Owner: Sanne de Jong and Jantien van Zon

Groom: Jantien van Zon

Raf Kooremans and Crossborder Radar Love (by Diarado, brown, gelding, 2013)

Owner: Jeanine Steentjes

Groom: Lydie Kooremans

Traveling Reserve: Elaine Pen and Diwali (s.Cardento, dark brown, mare, 2008)

Owner: Eli and Stephanie Leenaars

Groom: Sabine Heijn

First Alternate: Tim Lips and Eckinops D’am (by Naiade Du Baret, chestnut, gelding, 2014)

Owner: Lips Stables

Groom: Sammie Aanraad

Alternate Horse for Sanne de Jong:

Global Faerlie Flashy (s.Primitive Fairytale, dark brown, mare, 2012)

Owner: Morgan Sheehy and Van Zon and de Jong Hippique

Groom: Jantien van Zon

National coach: Andrew Heffernan

Team veterinarian: Leendert Jan Hofland

