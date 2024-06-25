Great Britain Makes Change to Nominated Entries Ahead of Paris Team Selection

British Equestrian and the British Eventing Selectors have added a further combination to the eventing nominated entry list, following the withdrawal of Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class on June 11. Rosalind Canter now has MHS Seventeen, owned by Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates, added to the list to join her other two nominated rides, Izilot DHI and Lordships Graffalo.

The 12 eventing athlete and horse combination will be submitted in alphabetical order to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as our nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 25 2024.

Horse and rider detail:

Ros Canter (38) from Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates’ MHS Seventeen (bay, gelding, 11yrs, 16hh, Callahan x Quidam Junior I, Breeder: Mary Brennan GBR).

The full longlist of nominated entries for the defending gold medalists can be found here.

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.