Reigning Olympic Champions Great Britain Reveal 12 Nominated Entries for Paris 2024

Buckle up, folks, because the pathway to Paris is swiftly becoming a multi-lane highway, and the party bus just merged right onto it. Great Britain has today revealed its list of 12 horse-and-rider combinations who’ll make up their nominated entries, and from which the final team will be drawn, ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. Great Britain goes to Paris as the reigning champions, having won gold three years ago in Tokyo, and all three of those team riders are once again up for selection.

The British list is unsurprisingly strong: it features five CCI5* winners, our reigning World Champions, and our reigning European Champions and Vice Champions, among their collective accolades.

The twelve nominated combinations are as follows, listed in alphabetical order:

Rosalind Canter (38) from Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Alex Moody and her own Izilot DHI (bay, gelding, 11yrs, 16hhx, Zavala VDL x Cavalier) or Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 17hh, Birkhof’s Grafenstolz x Rock King, Breeder: Lordships Stud, Writtle College GBR)

Laura Collett (34) from Salterton, Gloucestershire, with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52 (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.3hh, Landos x Quinar, Breeder: Ocke Riewerts GER)

Yasmin Ingham (27) based in Nantwich, Cheshire and originally from the Isle of Man, with Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai du Loir (chestnut, gelding, 13yrs, 16.2hh, Nouma D’Auzay x Livarot, Breeder: Pierre Gouye FRA) or Rehy DJ (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Tinarana’s Inspector x Big Sink Hope, Breeder: Noel Russell IRL)

Emily King (28), based in Halkyn, Holywell, Flintshire and originally from Sidmouth, Devon, with Phillipe Brivois, David King and the Valmy Biats Syndicate’s Valmy Biats (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.2hh, Orlando x Aurelie du Prieure, Breeder: Phillipe Brivois FRA)

Kitty King (41) from Chippenham, Wiltshire, with Diana Bown, John Eyre, Sally Lloyd Baker and Samantha Wilson’s Vendredi Biats (grey, gelding, 15yrs, 16.2hh, Winningmood x Camelia de Ruelles, Breeder: Phillipe Brivois FRA)

Tom Jackson (31) from Godalming, Surrey, with Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb’s Capels Hollow Drift(grey, gelding, 12yrs, 16.2hh, Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvar x Lucky Gift, Breeder: Jeanette Glynn GBR)

Tom McEwen (33) from Stroud, Gloucestershire, with James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin (dark brown, gelding, 13yrs, 16.2hh, Diarado x Cantano, Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze GER)

Oliver Townend (41) from Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class (grey, gelding, 17yrs, 16.2hh, s. Courage II, Breeder: Noel Hickey IRL) or Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent (grey, mare, 10yrs, 16.2hh, Valent x Roselier, Breeder: JW Rosbotham IRL)

Isabelle ‘Bubby’ Upton (25) from Newmarket, Suffolk, with Rachel Upton’s Cola (brown, gelding, 14yrs, 16.2hh, Catoki x Contender, Breeder: Peter Boege GER)

“Selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June 2024,” continues the announcement. The final selection of four combinations – three on the team, plus a travelling reserve – will be named in late June.

