Poland Unveils Paris 2024 Eventing Team

Following the most recent FEI Eventing Nations Cup competition, Poland has put forward the three combinations it will be sending to Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games. There was not a Traveling Reserve pair named in the announcement video, meaning the squad of three will be under pressure to complete with no possibility of substitution (subject to change ahead of the Definite Entries deadline in early July).

The named eventing team for Poland is:

Malgorzada Korycka and Canvalencia, a 13-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Beata Korycka and Jerry Korycki

Robert Powala and Tosca del Castegno , an 11-year-old Italian Sport Horse mare owned by the rider

Pawel Warszawski and Lucinda Ex Ani 4, a 16-year-old Holsteiner mare owned by Wechta Inwestycje Sp.

Traveling Reserve: Wiktoria Knap and Quintus 134, a 14-year-old DSP gelding owned by Michal Knap and Consalnet GmbH

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.