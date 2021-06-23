Equestrian Canada Names Nominated Individuals for Tokyo Olympics

Equestrian Canada has named the individuals who will be nominated to travel to the Tokyo Olympics next month, filling the two spots allotted to the country. Two additional reserve pairs – neither of which will be traveling reserves since Canada is not taking a full team – have also been named.

Nominated to travel to Tokyo (and pending approval from Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC’s) Team Selection Committee) are:

Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue d’Argouges (Mr Blue – Hardie du Bourg, by Count Ivor)

17-year-old Selle Fraicais gelding owned by Peter Barry

19-year-old Westphalian gelding owned by Jessica Phoenix

Named as Reserve combinations are:

Karl Slezak and Fernhill Wishes (Chacoa – KEC Galway Bay, by Gildawn Diamond)

12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Kirk Hoppner and Karl Slezak

17-year-old British Sport Horse mare owned by Hawley Bennett-Awad and Jollybo Syndicate LLC

The final selections for all equestrian athletes representing Canada in Tokyo will be released in early July, according to the Equestrian Canada announcement.