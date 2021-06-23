Equestrian Canada Names Nominated Individuals for Tokyo Olympics

Equestrian Canada has named the individuals who will be nominated to travel to the Tokyo Olympics next month, filling the two spots allotted to the country. Two additional reserve pairs – neither of which will be traveling reserves since Canada is not taking a full team – have also been named.
Nominated to travel to Tokyo (and pending approval from Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC’s) Team Selection Committee) are:
- Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue d’Argouges (Mr Blue – Hardie du Bourg, by Count Ivor)
17-year-old Selle Fraicais gelding owned by Peter Barry
- Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti (Pavarotti van de Helle – Fidelia, by Foxiland xx)
19-year-old Westphalian gelding owned by Jessica Phoenix
Named as Reserve combinations are:
- Karl Slezak and Fernhill Wishes (Chacoa – KEC Galway Bay, by Gildawn Diamond)
12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Kirk Hoppner and Karl Slezak
- Hawley Bennett-Awad and Jollybo (Jumbo – Polly Coldunnell, by Danzig Connection)
17-year-old British Sport Horse mare owned by Hawley Bennett-Awad and Jollybo Syndicate LLC
The final selections for all equestrian athletes representing Canada in Tokyo will be released in early July, according to the Equestrian Canada announcement.