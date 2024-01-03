FEI Publishes Olympic and Paralympic Rankings for Paris 2024

Following the end of the qualification period at December 31, 2023, the FEI has published the Olympic and Paralympic Rankings which are used as the basis for the individual qualification slots for Paris 2024, and where relevant for reallocation and composite team purposes as per the qualification systems inherent to each discipline. Below is the update as it pertains to the sport of eventing. All other information from the FEI regarding Paris can be found here.

Eventing Update

Overall quota: 65 Athlete/Horse Combinations – 16 Teams (48 Athlete/Horse Combinations) & 17 Individual Athlete/Horse Combinations)

16 NOCs that have obtained a Team quota place (subject to meeting relevant requirements – NOC Certificate of Capability to be confirmed by January 8, 2024): France (as host nation), Germany, United States of America, New Zealand, Great Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Italy.

The above NOCs have until February 5, 2024 to confirm their Team quota place with the exception of France (as host country) who is required to confirm by January 8, 2024.

Once the Teams have been confirmed (including any required reallocation process February/March 2024), only NOCs that have not accepted a Team quota place will be eligible to obtain Individual quota places, based on the FEI Olympic Ranking for Eventing published today (note: this ranking list does not include individuals from team qualified federations). Important to note an NOC can qualify for a maximum of two individual places in Eventing (only one per NOC in Jumping and Dressage), either through their FEI Olympic Group or through the overall FEI Olympic Ranking, or both.

The FEI Olympic Ranking – Eventing is limited to the best four results per Athlete/Horse combination in the qualifying events, within the period from January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023.

An NOC can therefore earn up to two individual quota places via the FEI Olympic Group Rankings with 14 Individual Quota places allocated via the FEI Olympic Group Rankings and three Individual Quota places allocated via the overall FEI Olympic Ranking. See links and current nations eligible for Individual quota places below, however, depending on the reallocation of unused Team quota places and/or should any nations decline their Team slot (deadline 5 February 2024), or not meet the requirements, the reallocation process for unused Team quota places would have an impact on the nations listed below.

The following nations have qualified one or two individual slots for Paris. This list is, however, subject to change should any of the nations listed in the team list above decline their spot or not meet relevant requirements.

Olympic Ranking – Group A: Denmark (1) and Finland (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group B: Spain (1) and Austria (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group C: Lithuania (1) and Hungary (1)

Olympic Ranking – Groups D & E*: Chile (1), Argentina (1), Ecuador (2)

Olympic Ranking – Group F: South Africa (1) and Morocco (1)

Olympic Ranking – Group G: China (2)

Three highest Ranked: Spain (+1), Finland (+1), Denmark (+1)

TOTAL: 17

A nominated long list is required from each nation by March 28, with final entries due to Paris organizers by July 8. Competitors have until June 24 to obtain any needed final MERs.

