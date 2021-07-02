France Announces Tokyo Olympic Eventing Team

France joins the list as the latest to announce the team it will be sending to Tokyo for the postponed 2020 Olympics later this month. While the Reserve pair was not designated in the press release, the French riders who will be going to Tokyo are (in alphabetical order):

Thomas Carlile and Birmane (Vargas de Ste Hermelle – Royce de Kreisker, by Diamant de Semilly), 10-year-old Selle Francais mare owned by S.C.E.A. de Beliard

(Vargas de Ste Hermelle – Royce de Kreisker, by Diamant de Semilly), 10-year-old Selle Francais mare owned by S.C.E.A. de Beliard Christopher Six and Totem de Brecey (Mylord Carthago – Jessy Landaise, by Quouglof Rouge), 14-year-old Selle Francaise gelding owned by François Souweine and Juliane Souweine

(Mylord Carthago – Jessy Landaise, by Quouglof Rouge), 14-year-old Selle Francaise gelding owned by François Souweine and Juliane Souweine Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold HDC (Birkhof’s Grafenstolz – Belle Meralaise, by Verglas), 11-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by S.A.R.L. Haras des Coudrettes

(Birkhof’s Grafenstolz – Belle Meralaise, by Verglas), 11-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by S.A.R.L. Haras des Coudrettes Thibaut Vallette LCL & Qing du Briot – IFCE (Eolien II – Henriette, by Etalon OR), 17-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by L’Institut Francais du Cheval Et De L’Equitation