Germany Announces Final Paris Eventing Team

Following their final observation event at CHIO Aachen this weekend, which saw reigning individual Olympic gold medalist Julia Krajewski take her second win in the CCIO4*-S, Germany has identified the four pairs it will send forward to Paris in a few weeks’ time.

The final team is as follows:

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant du Matz, a 15-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by Nikolaus Prinz von Croy

Michael Jung and fischerChipmunk FRH, a 16-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei e.V., Klaus Fischer, Sabine Fischer, & Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff

Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S, a 15-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by the rider & Lena Thoenies

Traveling Reserve: Julia Krajewski and Nickel 21, a 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by Sophia Rössel

This team is absolutely full of experience and depth, with multiple Olympic and World Champions and 5* wins to their name. Sandra Auffarth won individual gold at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in France, while Michael Jung certainly needs little introduction as a two-time individual Olympic gold medalist and two time team medalist for Germany.

Germany as a nation is the owner of back-to-back team gold medals in Olympic competition (2008 – Beijing, 2012 – London). They won team silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 but did not hit the podium in Tokyo in 2021.

