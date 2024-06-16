Germany Reveals Nominated Longlist for Paris 2024

Following the completion of Longines Luhmühlen this weekend, the German Olympic Equestrian Committee (DOKR) has named its final nominated list of competitors for the Paris Olympics in July. While the “Block 1” of rides is the federation’s first choice for the eventual three-combination team, final decisions will be made at CHIO Aachen during the first weekend in July. This nominated list also does not account for traveling reserve and alternate designations, so there will still be more information to be revealed in a few weeks’ time.

The longlist comprises three blocks, as follows:

Block 1 (alphabetical order):

Sandra Auffarth (Ganderkesee) with Viamant du Matz

Michal Jung (Horb) with fischerChipmunk FRH

Christoph Wahler (Bad Bevensen) with Carjatan S

Block 2 (shunted):

Malin Hansen-Hotopp (Gransebieth) with Carlitos Quidditch K

Jérôme Robiné (Warendorf) with Black Ice

Block 3 (alphabetical order):

Nicolai Aldinger (Salzhausen) with Timmo

Calvin Böckmann (Warendorf) with The Phantom of the Opera

Michael Jung with Kilcandra Ocean Power

Julia Krajewski (Warendorf) with Nickel

Dirk Schrade (Heidmühlen) with Casino

Anna Siemer (Salzhausen) with Butts Avondale FRH.

Christoph Wahler with D’Accord FRH.

