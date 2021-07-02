Great Meadow Mandatory Outing Show Jumping Recap: Bon Voyage, Team USA!

Seven of the 12 combinations contesting the Mandatory Outing for the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team posted a clear round at Great Meadow today. Among them: two out of three of our starting lineup for the Games, with the eventing competition set to begin in less than a month from today in Tokyo.

Boyd Martin jumped clear with Tsetserleg TSF, as did Phillip Dutton and Z. Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z had one rail, the vertical in the triple combination. Traveling reserve Doug Payne had a clear round with Vandiver; traveling alternates Tamie Smith with Mai Baum and Will Faudree with Mama’s Magic Way jumped clear as well.

A unique aspect of the Olympic Games format is that each combination jumps two show jumping rounds, with one counting toward the team score and the other toward individual ranking. This makes show jumping consistency doubly critical. Toward this end, the team has been working under the guidance of Olympic team gold medalist Peter Wylde, whom eventing chef d’equipe Erik Duvander says has “come in all guns blazing and has done a massive job this past year.”

“We are very, very grateful to have high caliber coaches helping us,” Boyd said after his ride. “I feel like Tsetserleg is in the best form of his life. Obviously, we tumbled at Kentucky this year but I think it’s made him better. He was brilliant out on the cross country, he was very eager to jump every jump and today he came out and jumped like a buck.”

“My groom, Steph works around the clock, and my wife Silva and the guys that work for me are incredible. I feel good — mentally stable, physically ready to roll. Here we come Tokyo.”

Phillip remarked, “It’s been a great couple of days at Great Meadow, thanks to everyone who put this on. It’s actually a bit humbling watching all the riders here. Any one of those riders, you’d be proud to be on a team with.”

“I don’t think any of us are taking for granted the enormity of what we’ve got coming up in Tokyo. One, the competition is going to be very stiff and then the new format which is three on a team. Like Boyd alluded to, everybody put in a lot of work and effort. Not just us as riders, but there’s so many people behind us. [We’re] starting to feel pretty prepared and confident about our chances of doing really well.”

Liz said, “This has been a great opportunity for the horses to get back out. They needed to go and do a real competition. Most of our horses hadn’t run since Kentucky which was nine weeks ago. I think the preparation was great.

“Deniro Z is feeling fantastic — he’s in great form and really fought for me yesterday. I made this outing just a goal to put in a confident place. It wasn’t about running around super fast or anything like that because I can trust that on the day. We are ready to work hard and do our best in Tokyo.”

Traveling reserve Doug said of Vandiver, “Quinn jumped exceptionally well and I’m really happy with him,” and noted the extra coaching guidance from Peter: “I do think the great thing that Peter brings to the table is that he has a broad base of experience with a variety of different horses. Each preparation he brings to the different horses is completely separate and individual. I think he’s got a great feel for it, and it’s been a huge help.”

Tamie with Mai Baum and Will Faudree with Mama’s Magic Way will travel with the team to Aachen, Germany.

Elsewhere on the scoreboard, four-faulters included Buck Davidson with Carlevo and Lauren Nicholson with Vermiculus. Boyd had two rails with On Cue, and Sydney Elliot had three down with QC Diamantaire. Canadian Colleen Loach, who took a tumble from Quorry Blue d’Argouges on cross country yesterday, jumped a clear round today.

In summary, coach Erik said, “It’s been a long process and a lot of effort and sacrifice but I’m super proud to be leading this group of riders.”

You can view cross country and show jumping results here; dressage scores were not made public.

Go Eventing.