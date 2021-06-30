Home Team Japan Announces Tokyo Olympic Eventing Squad

Japan has the honor of hosting this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, a postponement from their original running date in 2020. This is a team that has been building and priming for this moment, assembling a talented cast of riders and top horses, assisted by some of the best coaches and trainers in the sport. At long last, we’ve got our answer on who will have the nod for the eventing team in Tokyo next month:

Yoshiaki Oiwa and Tullyoran Cruise JRA (Vriend – Tullyoran, by Bahrain Cruise), 13-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare owned by the Japanese Equestrian Federation

Reserve Horse: Carre

Groom: Barbora Kamírová

Toshiyuki Tanaka and Talma D’allou (Opium de Talma – Belle de L’Etang, by Prince Ig’Or), 14-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by Riding Club Crane)

Reserve Horse: Swipe JRA

Groom: Undecided

Kazuma Tomoto and Vinci de la Vigne JRA (Esterel de Bois SF – Korrigane de Vigne SF, by Duc du Hutrel), 12-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by the Japanese Equestrian Federation

Reserve Horse: Utopia

Groom: Jackie Potts

Reserve (1 horse)

Ryuzo Kitajima and Feroza Nieuwmoed (VDL Groep Zagreb – Uthodina, by Frisbee Kerellec), 11-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Riding Club Crane

Reserve Horse: Secatinka JRA

Groom: Undecided