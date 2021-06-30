Home Team Japan Announces Tokyo Olympic Eventing Squad

Japan has the honor of hosting this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, a postponement from their original running date in 2020. This is a team that has been building and priming for this moment, assembling a talented cast of riders and top horses, assisted by some of the best coaches and trainers in the sport. At long last, we’ve got our answer on who will have the nod for the eventing team in Tokyo next month:

Yoshiaki Oiwa and Tullyoran Cruise JRA. Photo by Leszek Wójcik.

  • Yoshiaki Oiwa and Tullyoran Cruise JRA (Vriend – Tullyoran, by Bahrain Cruise), 13-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare owned by the Japanese Equestrian Federation
    Reserve Horse: Carre
    Groom: Barbora Kamírová

Toshiyuki Tanaka and Talma d’Allou (JPN). Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

  • Toshiyuki Tanaka and Talma D’allou (Opium de Talma – Belle de L’Etang, by Prince Ig’Or), 14-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by Riding Club Crane)
    Reserve Horse: Swipe JRA
    Groom: Undecided

Vinci de la Vigne and Kazuma Tomoto. Photo by Tilly Berendt.

  • Kazuma Tomoto and Vinci de la Vigne JRA (Esterel de Bois SF – Korrigane de Vigne SF, by Duc du Hutrel), 12-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by the Japanese Equestrian Federation
    Reserve Horse: Utopia
    Groom: Jackie Potts

Ryuzo Kitajima and Feroza Nieuwmoed. Photo by Tilly Berendt.

  • Reserve (1 horse)
    Ryuzo Kitajima and Feroza Nieuwmoed (VDL Groep Zagreb – Uthodina, by Frisbee Kerellec), 11-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Riding Club Crane
    Reserve Horse: Secatinka JRA
    Groom: Undecided

Kenki Sato and Shanaclough Contadora. Photo by Tilly Berendt.

  • Supplement
    Kenki Sato and Shanaclough Contadora* (Contador – Shanaclough Diamond Queen, by Covers Diamond Boy), 11-year-old Anglo-European mare owned by Shodo Sato
    *Valid after entering the quarantine station for transportation from Europe to Japan and before leaving Japan

