Horse Sport Ireland Announces Tokyo Long List

Horse Sport Ireland Eventing High Performance Director Sally Corscadden has announced the country’s long listed athletes for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. She also announced that Team Ireland dressage coach Ian Woodhead, who took his position in 2014, has stepped back due to the delay of the Games, travel complications with COVID-19, and family commitments and will be replaced this season by Great Britain’s Tracie Robinson. Sally stated that Ian, who played an integral role in Ireland’s team silver medal at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, does plan to return once things settle down again.
“While 2020 was a very challenging year in so many unexpected ways, we have managed to keep developing our squad for Tokyo and I am very happy to announce our long list of horse and rider combinations,” Sally said in the announcement. “We are lucky to have strength and depth with five former Olympians and of course the World Equestrian Games Silver Medal winning team to give us great experience and to help drive the new members of the squad.”
The long list for Tokyo includes the following horse and rider combinations and contains all riders who rode for Ireland at the 2018 World Equestrian Games. The Potential Squad was also announced; click here to read the full list and press release.
Tokyo 2020 Longlist:
- Aoife Clark with Celus D’Ermac Z (ZANG) – 2011 bay gelding by Chico’s Boy (HOLST) and out of Valencia Odeveld (HOLST), by Corofino I (HOLST). Bred by M. Burno De La Dure. Owner: Aoife Clark (IRL).
- Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (ISH) – 2007 mare by Jack Of Diamonds (SWE) out of Highland Destiny (ISH)[TIH] by Flagmount King (ID). Breeder/Owner: Margaret Kinsella (Galway).
- Cathal Daniels with Sammy Davis Junior (ISH) – 2009 bay gelding by Imperial Hights (ISH) out of Cornasaus Connie (ISH), by Condios (HOLST). Bred by Amanda Vogan, Co. Cavan. Owner: Margaret Kinsella.
- Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) [was Woodcourt Garrison] – 2009 gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH) by Furisto (HANN). Bred by: Patrick J Kearns (Laois). Owner: Breda Kennedy
- Padraig McCarthy with Fallulah (WESTF) – 2009 brown mare by Fidertanz 2 out of Devona by Di Versace. Bred by: Michael Norris, Owner: Amanda and Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattel and Padraig McCarthy
- Padraig McCarthy with HHS Noble Call (ISH) [was Newsflash, NLF Newsflash] – 2005 gelding by Last News (TB) out of Noblina (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by: Anne Hughes (Kilkenny) Owner: Pearl Chaffe and Padraig McCarthy
- Brian Morrison with Global Daenerys (KWPN) – 2010 bay mare by Lexicon out of Uzelda by Heartbreaker. Bred by E. Venema, Blijham (NED) / W. Vries, Nieuwolda (NED). Owner: Global Event Horses Ltd.
- Brian Morrison with Global Orchid (ISH) – 2010 bay gelding by A Quidam M (KWPN) out of Premier Royalty (ISH), by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by John Grenne, Co. Offaly. Owner: Global Event Horses Ltd.
- Brian Morrison with Global Mentor (ISH) [was Galwaybay Mentor] – 2011 gelding by Mermus R (KWPN) out of Flora De Ribon (SF) by Tams Du Plessis (SF). Bred by: Justin Burke (Galway). Owner: Marie Symington.
- Joseph Murphy with Cesar V (OLDBG) – 2008 gelding by Casiro 3 out of Cortina R by Sandro. Bred by: Vietor, Elke & Robert. Owner: The Way Forward Syndicate.
- Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (SHBGB) – 2009 grey gelding by Jaguar Mail out of Rock Me Baby by Rock Kind. Bred by Mellon Stud, Owner Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate
- Camilla Speirs with Lukas (ISH) – 2011 gelding by Lux Z (HANN) out of Say Wonderful (TB) by Roi Danzig (TB). Bred by: Louise Parkhill (Meath). Owner by Kenneth Parkhill, Louise Parkhill and Bridget Speirs
- Sam Watson with Imperial Sky (ISH)[TIH] – 2006 gelding by Puissance (ISH)[TIH] out of Skies Of Blue (ISH)[TIH] by Horos (TB). Bred by: Carolyn Lanigan-O’Keeffe (Kilkenny). Owner: Tom and Cathy Byrne, Sam and Hannah Watson
- Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion [ISH] out of Tullabeg Heidi (unk) by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Bred by: Nicholas Cousins (Wexford). Owner: Vahe Bogossian