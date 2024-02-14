How to Support the Canadian Eventing to Paris Fundraiser

The Canadian High Performance Advisory Group and supporters of Canadian eventing have announced a new fundraising effort as the bolstered team aims for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

“After winning gold [in 2023] at the Pan American Games in Santiago, the Canadian Eventing Team has their sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and they need your help to get there,” a press release stated.

The fundraiser consists of a “Canadian Eventing to Paris Online Auction”, which is underway as we speak and will close on February 17. You can choose from a hearty selection of nearly 200 items with a combined value of $40,000 CDN — a good chunk needed to send the Canadians hopping to Europe!

The auction closes at 4:00 pm (PST) on February 17th.