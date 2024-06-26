Italy Nominates Paris Olympic Eventing Entries

Italy is the latest nation to nominate its entries for the upcoming Paris Olympics, putting forward eight horse and rider combinations ahead of the Definite Entries deadline of July 8. The Italian Federation will select its final team from the following list of riders:

Evelina Bertoli with Fidji Des Melezes (Aga Khan – Louna de Sainte-Ode, by Bayard D’Elle), owned by az. agricola di campello argenta and Evelina Bertoli

Daniele Bizzarro on Stormhill Riot (Downe Right Rebel – Stormhill Matilda), owned by the Rider and Alice Dazeley

Emiliano Portale on Scuderia 1918 Future (Fetcher N – Grace Keg, by Le Mistral), owned by Scuderia 1918 Capital srl and Emma McNab

Alessio Proia on Gatta Salta D'O (Hos D'O – Cassandra Van't Cheikenshof, by Skippy II), owned by Rider and Gabriele Proia and Valerio Proia

Pietro Sandei on Rubis De Prere (Fedor de Seves – Cina du Logis, by Quandy du Mayne), owned by az.agr. Galanthus di Castellani S.

Arianna Schivo on Quefira De L'ormeau (Iolisco De Quinhon – Isabelle du Brulot, by Beausejour IV), owned by Rider and Thomas Bouquet

Paolo Torlonia on ESI Bethany Bay (OBOS Quality 004 – Catina, by Quasimodo van de Molendreef), owned by Kilpatrick T Limited and Emanuela Torlonia

Giovanni Ugolotti on Florencina (Verdi TN – Whitsuntide de Marsch, by Goodtimes), owned by Rider and Philip Hunt and Jo Preston-Hunt Direct Reserve Horse: Swirly Temptress (For Ladies Only – Betty Barclay, by Brentano II), owned by Krin and Kristina Rausing

on (Verdi TN – Whitsuntide de Marsch, by Goodtimes), owned by Rider and Philip Hunt and Jo Preston-Hunt

