It’s All Happening: Check In on Construction Progress at Paris Olympic Equestrian Venue

🇫🇷🐎 Retour en images sur le chantier du site olympique de l’Etoile Royale du château de Versailles pour les Jeux… Posted by Château de Versailles on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The time is coming! Construction is well underway to erect the massive infrastructure required to host the equestrian disciplines at Château de Versailles for the upcoming Paris Olympics (July 26 through August 11), and we’ve got a peek at the progress thanks to an update provided by the venue on social media.

We’re still awaiting the first glimpse at Pierre le Goupil’s cross country design for the eventing, but you can view some images from the arena and warm-up ring construction in the post above or the gallery below. The five events of the modern pentathlon (swimming, fencing, riding, running and shooting) will also be held at the Palace of Versailles.

The eventing will take place on the following schedule:

July 26: First Horse Inspection

July 27: Dressage

July 28: Cross Country

July 29: Second Horse Inspection, Show Jumping Team and Individual Rounds, Medals

View the full schedule of equestrian events at Paris here.

Where will the athletes be housed during the Games? Take a peek inside Olympic Village in the Instagram post below:

EN is proud to partner with Kentucky Performance Products for coverage of the Paris Olympics. Click here to learn all about KPP and their line-up of science- and research-backed nutritional support products.