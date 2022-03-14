Monday Video: Throwing It Back, Athens Style

This year, I’ve been on a kick of finding videos from events in the past. It’s funny, you can watch an event in person or live on TV and almost immediately forget some of the moments — good or bad — that you witnessed. I’ve really enjoyed taking a bit of a walk down history lane, noting the evolution of the sport through the years as I go.

Today’s highlight reel comes to you from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. This year, it would be France who would come away with the team gold medal, followed by Great Britain in silver and the United States in bronze position. Great Britain’s Leslie Law won the individual gold honors after a show jumping timer controversy would eventually remove Germany’s Bettina Hoy from the top step on the podium, and this would also be the year Kim Severson won individual silver with the legendary Winsome Adante.

Relive some highlights from the cross country portion of competition in these two compilations, all thanks to YouTube user albykins. Enjoy!