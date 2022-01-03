Monday Video: Tokyo Highlights from the EquiRatings 2021 Horse of the Year

One could argue that few combinations had a better 2021 season than Andrew Hoy and Vassily de Lassos. While it was a relatively short competition season — consisting of three FEI events, including the Olympic Games — they sure made it count by finishing no lower than fourth place at any of them and of course clinching an Olympics individual bronze medal and team silver medal for Australia.

Owned in part by Paula and David Evans along with Andrew, the 13-year-old French-bred Anglo-Arab gelding (Jaguar Mail – Illusion Perdue, by Jalienny) was the only horse to finish on their dressage score at the Tokyo Olympic Games and has been voted the EquiRatings Horse of the Year for 2021. While 2021 has been quite exciting for the “Ginger Unicorn” as Andrew likes to call him, 2022 could be another big year with a World Equestrian Games on the horizon and we can’t wait to see what this pair accomplishes next.

Enjoy the highlights above from Tokyo and take a gander at some of the career statistics that EquiRatings have collected on this incredible pair.