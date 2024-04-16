One More Opportunity for Paris Olympics Tickets Coming Tomorrow

More than 250,000 new tickets for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will go on sale on on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Central European time, which is 6 hours ahead of Eastern time (4:00 a.m. EST). If you’ve had trouble securing tickets for the equestrian events (or any sport of your choosing), this could be your window!

The organizing committee has stated that many of the tickets being released will cost less than €100, and that tickets from previously “sold out” events (which also includes equestrian sports) will be opened up to the public.

This will be the final ticket sales ahead of the Games, which kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26 (also the day eventing gets underway with the First Horse Inspection!). You can view the full Paris schedule here and a specific equestrian schedule here.

You can visit the ticketing hub for Paris by clicking here, where you can also sign up for email reminders regarding ticket sales/updates.