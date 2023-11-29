Paris Olympics to Release Additional Tickets for All Sports on 11/30

If you missed out on the chance to snag tickets for the upcoming Paris Olympics (July 26 – August 11, 2024), there’s one more shot coming tomorrow (Thursday, November 30). Paris officials have announce that 400,000 additional tickets for all sports, including the equestrian disciplines, will be made available beginning on the 30th at 10 a.m. local time. That’s 4 a.m. EST, and these tickets will sell out so you’ll want to get in line, Eras Tour style, to have the best shot.

You can create an account on the Paris 2024 website in advance to save time on the day of (and you’ll also receive updates should any additional tickets be put on offer). Click here to create your account, and use that link as well to make your ticket purchases.

You can view the full sport schedule here. The equestrian sports are scheduled as follows:

Eventing

July 26 – First Horse Inspection

July 27 – Dressage

July 28 – Cross Country

July 29 – Final Horse Inspection / Show Jumping

Dressage

July 30 – 1st Team & Individual Qualifier

July 31 – 1st Team & Individual Qualifier

August 3 – Grand Prix Special, Team Final

August 4 – Grand Prix Freestyle, Individual Final

Show Jumping

August 1 – Team Qualifier

August 2 – Team Final

August 5 – Individual Qualifier

August 6 – Individual Final

When you shop for tickets, you can search by venue and event to select the sport(s) of your choice. Best of luck!

Follow along with all of EN’s coverage of the Olympics here.

EN’s pre-coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 is brought to you with support from Zoetis — Long Live the Horse.