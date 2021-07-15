RoadToTokyo: A Little Dance, A Little Jump

This morning, the U.S. team and support staff have been posting in memory of Annie Goodwin, who died yesterday after a cross country schooling accident. It’s a somber mood on the heels of this news, and we wanted to take a moment to share the sentiments of the team. Annie, you will never be forgotten and our hearts are very heavy.

Team USA rehearsed their Olympic tests yesterday to get feedback from eventing judge Martin Plewa, then took on their own interpretation of gymnastics today under the watchful eye of Peter Wylde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USEF Eventing (@usefeventing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamie Smith (@tsmitheventing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Coleman Equestrian (@willcolemanequestrian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyd Martin (@boydmartineventing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Dutton (@duttoneventing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Payne (@dpequestrian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamie Smith (@tsmitheventing)

On Cue and Tsetserleg took to the stadium for gymnastics with Peter Wylde today. The horses are jumping in top form and the team is lucky to have his guidance as we prepare for Tokyo. Posted by Boyd Martin on Thursday, July 15, 2021

And a couple snaps from Team Canada:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Phoenix (@officialteamphoenix)

Other teams seem to be settling into quarantine quite happily as their digs in Tokyo get set up:

Well …. MOSTLY happily.

We’ll continue to round up social media posts and other perspectives from the road to Tokyo, so stay tuned right here on EN for all things Olympics.