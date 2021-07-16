RoadToTokyo: Four Days ‘Til Liftoff!

First things first, happy birthday Emma Ford!

Following a Team USA gymnastic jumping school yesterday with Peter Wylde ….

… it was back to the dressage ring today for another round of feedback from eventing judge Martin Plewa.

Looking good! A couple of our guys have made the local and national news:

And … few snaps from our North American friends:

Team USA will remain in pre-export quarantine before catching one last flight from Aachen to Tokyo on July 20. Looks like the U.S. Dressage Team has just touched down in Tokyo.

We’ll continue to round up social media posts and other perspectives from the road to Tokyo, so stay tuned right here on EN for all things Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Website, Latest News, EN Olympic Digest Newsletter Signup, EN’s Instagram, EN’s Twitter