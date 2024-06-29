Sweden Announces Paris Eventing Team

Sweden has named the riders it will be sending to Paris, including a team of event riders, show jumpers to defend the team gold won in 2021 (Tokyo), and dressage riders. The Traveling Reserve will be designated out of the below group of four riders.

The event riders selected for Paris representing Sweden are:

Frida Andersén

Box Leo (born 2010, by Jaguar Mail u. Box Qutie, ue. Quite Easy, bred and owned by: Therese Örup)

Previous Olympics: 2016 Rio

Louise Romeike

Caspian 15 (born: 2014, by LB Crumble, u. O-Heraldika, ue. Heraldik, bred by: Hans Beil, owned by: Hinrich Romeike, Madeleine Brugman & the rider)

Previous Olympics: 2021 Tokyo

Sofia Sjöborg

Bryjamolga van het Marienshof Z (born 2011, e. Bamako de Muze, u. Halifax, u. Cryloga M, bred: Marienshof Stal owner: Juliet, Mattias and Sofia Sjöborg)

Malin Asai

Golden Midnight (born 2008, e. Goldmine, u. Duva, u. Maraton, sire: Gert Hermansson, owner: Karin Berglund)

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.